BROTHERTON Raymond (Ray) Died at home peacefully on
30th June 2019.
The much love husband of Sheila and loving dad of Julia, Caroline (deceased) & John, and a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 16th July at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Trust via the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 91 Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands
LA5 8EQ Tel: 01524 736166
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 12, 2019