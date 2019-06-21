|
|
|
WOODHOUSE RAY Peacefully on
Tuesday 11th June 2019,
aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husband of Yvonne, loving dad of Debi and Suzanne, special 'G' Dad of Scott,
father in law of Boo and Mike,
a much loved brother and
a good friend to many.
Funeral service at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on Friday, 21st June at 11am.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in his memory, if desired, for Help for Heroes may be sent c/o Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth. LA5 9LS
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
Read More