|
|
|
Halkyard Philip
"Him Wit Beard" Formerly of The Handbag Stall, Lancaster Market.
He sadly passed away Saturday
9th February 2019, aged 79.
Beloved Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad, Brother,
Uncle and friend. A true gentleman, the best of the best,
we will miss you always.
Funeral to be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday
21st February at 3:30pm.
Donations welcome on the day to Leighton Moss Nature Reserve, Silverdale or care of
J.Mason & Son 01524 65304.
We would like to carry on his support for nature and conservation.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
