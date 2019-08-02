|
|
|
CLOSE Peter Of Burton in Lonsdale passed away peacefully in the RLI surrounded by his family on Friday 26th July aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann, loving dad of Christine, Joyce, Edward, Caroline & Jean,
a loving grandad and loved
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Bethel Chapel, Clapham on Tuesday 6th August at 11.30am, followed by interment in
St Matthew's Churchyard, Keasden.
Family flowers only,
Donations in memory of Peter
are to be shared between
The Faith Mission & British Heart Foundation c/o B & W Funerals,
39 Main Street, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3EH
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019