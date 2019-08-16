|
|
|
PROCTER Pauline Mary Aged 72 years.
Passed away on 4th August 2019 at the Mayfair Residential Home.
The much loved daughter of Robert & Frances and loving
sister of Alan, a special auntie
& good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 19th August 2019 at 11am.
Donations if desired to
St John's Hospice via
the funeral director.
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton, LA2 9QZ. Tel 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019