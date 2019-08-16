Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Procter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Procter

Notice Condolences

Pauline Procter Notice
PROCTER Pauline Mary Aged 72 years.
Passed away on 4th August 2019 at the Mayfair Residential Home.

The much loved daughter of Robert & Frances and loving
sister of Alan, a special auntie
& good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 19th August 2019 at 11am.
Donations if desired to
St John's Hospice via
the funeral director.

Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton, LA2 9QZ. Tel 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.