CROXALL The family of the
late Pauline Croxall
would like to thank family,
friends and neighbours for their
kindness, sympathy cards and
generous donations to the
British Heart Foundation and
British Dyslexia Association
received in memory of Pauline.
The family would also like to give a special word of thanks to the Reverend Dr Rebecca Aechtner of St Pauls Church, Lancaster and to Elizabeth Swarbrick for taking part in the service, and thanks to
Co-op Funeralcare for the
dignified funeral arrangments.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019