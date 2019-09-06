|
CROXALL Suddenly on 22nd August 2019 aged 84 years
Pauline
Loving wife of Peter, deeply loved mother to David and mother in law to Angela.
A good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at St.Paul's Church , Scotforth on Tuesday 10th September at
12 noon followed by committal at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only
Donations to the British Heart Foundation and British Dyslexia Association.
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019