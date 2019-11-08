|
|
|
MOUNT Paul David
(Mounty) Passed away on 14th October 2019
aged 48 years.
Treasured only son of Rene.
Close friend to many.
The service will be held at Lancaster Crematorium on
Friday 15th November at 2.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to be shared between
Lancaster Special Care Baby Unit (cheques payable to Bay Hospital Charity) and Wolfwood, may be left at the service or sent
c/o Little & Caine,
Beech Cross, Kents Bank Road,
Grange over Sands.
Tel: 015395 33550
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 8, 2019