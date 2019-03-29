|
|
|
NEWSHAM Patricia Evelyn Mary (Pat) Suddenly on Wednesday,
20th March 2019 in hospital,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron,
much loved mother of Philip, Michael, Christopher and Andrew and a loving mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Carnforth on Tuesday, 2nd April at 10.15 a.m. prior to interment in
Carnforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in her memory,
if desired, for St. John's Hospice or Defying Dementia may be sent c/o Alan M Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
