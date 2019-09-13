Home

MANLEY Patricia On 7th September 2019,
aged 80 years.
Loving partner to the late Lisolette.
Deeply missed sister to Stuart.
A dear friend to Jan and Cath.
Funeral service to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Monday 16th September
at 3:15pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations are
welcome and are being gratefully
received in favour of the
Abraham House Residents Fund.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Ashton, Preston, PR2 1HT
01772 729057
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019
