Stockdale Pat The family of the late Pat Stockdale, would like to thank all family and friends for kind messages on the death of Mum and for the generous donations.
Grateful thanks for their kindness during Mum's illness, to the AMU, Lancaster Suite and Ward 20 at RLI. To Dr Marriot at Queens Square Practice, and the nurses of the Castle Team. Thanks to Denise and the Staff at Co-op, for their support, to Lynne for conducting the service and The Vale of Lune.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
