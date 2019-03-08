|
|
|
Stockdale Pat Pat passed away surrounded by her family at home, on
27th February 2019.
The dearest wife of the late Jack.
Wonderful loving mum to
Jane, Sallyann and Rob.
A very special Grandma to Christopher, Richard, Stephen, Sarah, Chris, Jimmy and Kerry (and Billy Boxer).
Loving Auntie to Pat and Ian.
This special lady will be missed
by all her knew her.
Funeral service will take place Tuesday 12th March 2019, at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium, 14:30pm.
Not all black attire, Pat's request.
Donations in lieu of flowers.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
