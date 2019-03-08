Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Stockdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Stockdale

Notice Condolences

Pat Stockdale Notice
Stockdale Pat Pat passed away surrounded by her family at home, on
27th February 2019.
The dearest wife of the late Jack.
Wonderful loving mum to
Jane, Sallyann and Rob.
A very special Grandma to Christopher, Richard, Stephen, Sarah, Chris, Jimmy and Kerry (and Billy Boxer).
Loving Auntie to Pat and Ian.
This special lady will be missed
by all her knew her.
Funeral service will take place Tuesday 12th March 2019, at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium, 14:30pm.
Not all black attire, Pat's request.
Donations in lieu of flowers.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.