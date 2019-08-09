|
|
|
Jones Pamela Colin, Caroline, Peter, Katherine and families would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, sympathy, cards, flowers and donations for NW Air Ambulance and Guide Dogs for the Blind during their sad loss of Pam.
Also Drs and Nurses at
Royal Preston Hospital and all staff at Oakfield Nursing Home, Forton for their kindness and care.
To Rev Chris Newlands for his prayers and comforting ministrations and finally
Andrew Wainman for his dignified funeral arrangements
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 9, 2019