|
|
|
Jones On 17th July, 2019, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Pamela Judith (Pam)
Aged 74 years,
of Garstang and formerly
Bay Horse.
The dearly loved wife of Colin, loving mother of Caroline, Peter and Katherine, mother in law of Clive and Jane, also a devoted nanny of Laura, Evie, Emily,
Jamie and Poppy.
Funeral service will take place
at Lancaster Priory Church on Monday 29th July 2019 at 11.30am, followed by committal at
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory
of Pam may be given to N.W.A.A
or Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman
Funeral Director
Cockerham
LA2 0EF
Tel - 01524 791347.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 26, 2019