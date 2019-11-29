|
|
|
VALENTE Palma
(Palmina) Aged 81 years.
Passed away on
19th November at home.
Much loved wife of Domenico, loving Mam of Aldo, Gino and Claudio and a special nana of Carlo, Nicole, Leona, Shanese, Gino Junior, Lewis and Sofia and mother-in-law of Becky.
Funeral service to be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to St John's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House,
Copy Lane, Caton LA2 9QZ
Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019