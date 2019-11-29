Home

Palma Valente

Palma Valente Notice
VALENTE Palma
(Palmina) Aged 81 years.
Passed away on
19th November at home.
Much loved wife of Domenico, loving Mam of Aldo, Gino and Claudio and a special nana of Carlo, Nicole, Leona, Shanese, Gino Junior, Lewis and Sofia and mother-in-law of Becky.
Funeral service to be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to St John's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House,
Copy Lane, Caton LA2 9QZ
Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
