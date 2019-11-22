|
|
|
Dodding Otti Of High Bentham,
former landlady of the
Punchbowl, Low Bentham,
passed away peacefully in the RLI on Monday 18th November 2019, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, loving mother and grandmother.
Otti will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St John the Baptist Church,
Low Bentham on
Thursday 28th November at 2pm, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are for
British Heart Foundation,
which can be left at the service or
C/O B & W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Carnforth, LA6 3FX.
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019