|
|
|
GREENBANK Olive Aged 99 years, formerly of Caton.
Passed away peacefully on
10th September 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Eddie, dearly loved mum of Peter and Linda, mother in law of Cath and the late Billy and special nanna to her six grandchildren and
their families.
Service of remembrance will take place at St Paul's Church, Brookhouse on Monday 23rd September at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Defying Dementia c/o
the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
(01524) 64023.
The family wish to thank the staff at Moorside Hall for all their care and kindness over the past 3½ years. Thanks also to the funeral directors for their professional and dignified service.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019