Westby Norman Passed away peacefully at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
on 14th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
Devoted Husband of Marjorie
and dearly loved father of
Angela and Cath.
Father in law to David and Martin.
Cherished grandad of
Adam and Lewis.
Loving Brother to June and Barry.
Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 27th August 2019, at 12:30pm at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired may be sent to RAFA and British Heart Foundation.
Further Enquires
Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019