|
|
|
SANSOM Nora Died peacefully at
Eric Morecambe House,
on Wednesday 25th September 2019, aged 88 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Jim, Mum of Steven and Joan,
Mother in law of Janet and Mathew and Nanna of Alina, Jennifer, Elliott and Lindsey.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Friday 4th October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland and Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019