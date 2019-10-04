Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Sansom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Sansom

Notice Condolences

Nora Sansom Notice
SANSOM Nora Died peacefully at
Eric Morecambe House,
on Wednesday 25th September 2019, aged 88 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Jim, Mum of Steven and Joan,
Mother in law of Janet and Mathew and Nanna of Alina, Jennifer, Elliott and Lindsey.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Friday 4th October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland and Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.