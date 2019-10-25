Home

Nora Rees

Nora Rees Notice
REES Nora Audrey
(Audrey) On Monday, 21st October, 2019, peacefully at Hillcroft, Carnforth, aged 97 years and formerly of Woodhill Lane, Morecambe.
Loving wife of the late
James (Jimmy) Rees.
Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Church, Morecambe on Wednesday, 30th October at
2 p.m. prior to interment in Torrisholme Cemetery.
Grateful thanks to Matron
and staff of Hillcroft for their
special care of Audrey
during the last few years.
Donations in her memory,
if desired, for St. John's Hospice may be sent c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth. LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019
