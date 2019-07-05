|
|
|
SARGENT Nigel Geoffrey Passed away peacefully
on 23rd June 2019 at
St John's Hospice
aged 54 years.
Beloved husband of Nadia,
loving dad of Anouk and Louis, treasured son of Maureen and
the late Geoffrey, will also be missed by Ross. A dear brother and uncle who was much loved and will be fondly remembered
by all who knew him.
A celebration of his life will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 11.00 am.
No flowers by request, donations in Nigel's memory in aid of
53rd Lancaster Scouts and Lancaster and District Canoe Club.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ. 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 5, 2019