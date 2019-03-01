|
BECKETT MURIEL
(née Howson) On 24th February, peacefully in
hospital, aged 96 years.
The beloved wife of the late Albert,
very dear mother of Kate and the late Robert (Bob),
mother in law of John,
much loved gran of Stuart and Paul
and great gran of
Piper and Spencer.
Her funeral service will take place
in Christ Church, Lancaster
on Friday, 8th March at 11.30a.m.
followed by committal at the
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
may be sent for R.N.L.I. c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD
TEL: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
