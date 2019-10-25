|
|
|
WALKER On 18th October 2019, peacefully in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Galgate, Mildred, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late John Walker and a loving mother, grandmother and
great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place at The Priory Church, Lancaster
on Wednesday 30th October at 1.30pm followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
are for the Salvation Army or
Pancreatic Research charity
c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20B Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019