MASCI Michela Died 14th November 2019
aged 57 years.
Much loved wife of Pelham.
Devoted mother of Michael.
Michela was dearly loved and
will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service will be held at the Catholic Chapel - Lancaster University Chaplaincy Centre on Monday 2nd December at 11.00am, followed by interment at Scotforth Cemetery.
Please wear colourful attire
or an item of yellow.
No flowers by request, donations to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster
LA1 1XQ, Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019