Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michela Masci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michela Masci

Notice Condolences

Michela Masci Notice
MASCI Michela Died 14th November 2019
aged 57 years.
Much loved wife of Pelham.
Devoted mother of Michael.
Michela was dearly loved and
will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service will be held at the Catholic Chapel - Lancaster University Chaplaincy Centre on Monday 2nd December at 11.00am, followed by interment at Scotforth Cemetery.
Please wear colourful attire
or an item of yellow.
No flowers by request, donations to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster
LA1 1XQ, Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -