The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:30
St Luke's Church
Skerton
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
13:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Michael Kneeshaw Notice
Kneeshaw Michael
'Mick' It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Michael who was taken too soon,
having sadly passed away after being lovingly cared for at
St John's Hospice on the
12th July 2019, aged 70 years .
Loving husband and
soulmate of Maxine, loving
Dad, Grandpa and Grumpy and
special friend to many.
His Funeral Service will take place at St Luke's Church, Skerton at 12.30pm on the 25th July,
followed by a committal at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
St Luke's Church, Skerton
Enquiries:
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 19, 2019
