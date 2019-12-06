|
KERR On 23rd November 2019,
Michael aged 75 years formerly
of Ridge Estate.
The much loved father of Samantha, Tanith and Jade,
a loving grandad and great grandad and a dear brother.
A funeral service will take place
at St Peter's R.C Cathedral on Tuesday 17th December at
1.30pm, followed by interment
in Scotforth Cemetery.
R.I.P.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Animal Care c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel; 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 6, 2019