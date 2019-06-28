Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Jones Michael On Saturday 15th June 2019, suddenly at the
Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Michael, aged 72 years.
Beloved son of the late Tom and Jessie, dear brother of Brian, brother-in-law of Edwina
and a much loved uncle.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd July at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the R.N.L.I c/o the Funeral Directors. Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel (01524) 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019
