Jones Michael On Saturday 15th June 2019, suddenly at the
Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Michael, aged 72 years.
Beloved son of the late Tom and Jessie, dear brother of Brian, brother-in-law of Edwina
and a much loved uncle.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd July at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the R.N.L.I c/o the Funeral Directors. Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel (01524) 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019