Home

POWERED BY

Services
B&W Funerals
39 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA6 3EH
01524 241293
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Hewitt

Notice

Michael Hewitt Notice
HEWITT Michael
(Mick) Kath, Sandra & families
would like to thank relatives,
friends & neighbours for their
very kind messages, cards, flowers
& support following their sad loss.

Thank you to all who attended
Mick's funeral &
the very kind donations to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Thanks also to the
Craven Arms for the catering.
And a special thanks to
Rev'd Ian Greenhalgh for the service & Jimmy of B&W Funerals & staff for all the help & support at this very difficult time.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices