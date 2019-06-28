|
|
|
HEWITT Michael
(Mick) Kath, Sandra & families
would like to thank relatives,
friends & neighbours for their
very kind messages, cards, flowers
& support following their sad loss.
Thank you to all who attended
Mick's funeral &
the very kind donations to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Thanks also to the
Craven Arms for the catering.
And a special thanks to
Rev'd Ian Greenhalgh for the service & Jimmy of B&W Funerals & staff for all the help & support at this very difficult time.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019