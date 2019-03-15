|
Broughton Michael Kelvin
'Kel' Aged 72 years.
Sadly passed away in hospital
on 3rd March 2019.
Much loved Dad to Peter, Karen and Kelvin. Father-in-Law to Jenny.
Beloved grandad to Robbie, Lileigh, Elleshia, Luke, Reece, Josh,
Daisy and Zach.
Kel will be missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 2.30pm on
Friday 22nd March.
Family flowers only.
Please send donations to the
St John's Hospice.
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
