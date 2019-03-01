|
WADSWORTH Melvyn
(Mel) Died peacefully on
23rd February 2019
aged 78 years.
He was the much loved~
husband of Daphne,
dad to Sam & Kate,
step-dad to Elaine and
special grandad to Ethan, Luke, Reuben & Jessica.
Funeral service to be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 11th March 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society via
the funeral director.
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
5&6 Pringle Court,
Garstang,
PR3 1LN
Tel 01995 605548
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
