Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1LN
01995 605548
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Melvyn Wadsworth Notice
WADSWORTH Melvyn
(Mel) Died peacefully on
23rd February 2019
aged 78 years.
He was the much loved~
husband of Daphne,
dad to Sam & Kate,
step-dad to Elaine and
special grandad to Ethan, Luke, Reuben & Jessica.
Funeral service to be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 11th March 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society via
the funeral director.

Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
5&6 Pringle Court,
Garstang,
PR3 1LN
Tel 01995 605548
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
