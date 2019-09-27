Home

May Yates

May Yates Notice
Yates Dr May
nee Duddle 25/06/1921 -12/09/2019
Of Cove Orchard, Silverdale and previously of Shore Rd, Silverdale.
Chris Jude and Dave
would like to invite May's
friends and neighbours
to join the family in
remembering May's life.
Beetham Hall Crematorium Tuesday 1st October at 12.30.pm and afterwards at
The Silverdale Hotel.
No flowers please.
Donations in May's memory to Medicins Sans Frontieres c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Services
Beetham Hall
Beetham, Milnthorpe,
Cumbria, LA7 7BQ
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019
