Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Carnforth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Jenkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Jenkinson

Notice Condolences

Maurice Jenkinson Notice
JENKINSON Maurice John Peacefully in
Hillcroft Nursing Home, Carnforth on October 22nd 2019,
aged 95 years, of Crag Bank, Carnforth.
Loving husband of the late Eileen, father to John, Nicholas and Louisa, father in law to Robert, loving grandad to Estelle, Simone, Jamie, Oliver, Hannah and Megan and proud great grandad of Joseph, Ebony, Teddy, Finley, Elodie, Harry, Daisy and Eva.
Was much loved, will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service at
Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Carnforth, and interment at Carnforth Cemetery
to be arranged.
Enquiries to
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd, Carnforth. LA5 9LS
Tel: 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.