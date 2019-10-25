|
|
|
JENKINSON Maurice John Peacefully in
Hillcroft Nursing Home, Carnforth on October 22nd 2019,
aged 95 years, of Crag Bank, Carnforth.
Loving husband of the late Eileen, father to John, Nicholas and Louisa, father in law to Robert, loving grandad to Estelle, Simone, Jamie, Oliver, Hannah and Megan and proud great grandad of Joseph, Ebony, Teddy, Finley, Elodie, Harry, Daisy and Eva.
Was much loved, will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service at
Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Carnforth, and interment at Carnforth Cemetery
to be arranged.
Enquiries to
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd, Carnforth. LA5 9LS
Tel: 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019