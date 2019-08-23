|
|
|
POSADZKI Mary Margaret Aged 88 years
Passed away on
12th August 2019 at home.
A much loved Mother, Grandmother & good friend
to many.
Funeral service to be held at
Lancaster Baptist Church,
Nelson Street on
Thursday 22nd August
at 2pm followed by interment
at Halton Cemetery.
Donations, if desired,
to The British Heart Foundation
via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small
Funerals, Ascension House,
Copy Lane, Caton
LA2 9QZ Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019