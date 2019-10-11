Home

Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00
Lancaster Priory Church
Committal
Following Services
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
PATTINSON DODD On Friday 27th September, peacefully at the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
Mary Isobella Pattinson Dodd,
aged 85 years.
The beloved partner of Norman; loving mum of Nancy and Dawn. The cherished Nana to Charlotte, Clare, Amy and great nana to Nancy, Penny, Rosie and Stanley.
A Dear friend to many people and will be sadly missed by all.
The service will take place on Monday 14th October at 12.00pm at Lancaster Priory Church followed by a cremation service at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Mary's memory are for Wolfwood and will be gratefully received by Funeral Directors:
J Mason and Son,
19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD. Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019
