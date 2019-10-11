|
|
|
PATTINSON DODD On Friday 27th September, peacefully at the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
Mary Isobella Pattinson Dodd,
aged 85 years.
The beloved partner of Norman; loving mum of Nancy and Dawn. The cherished Nana to Charlotte, Clare, Amy and great nana to Nancy, Penny, Rosie and Stanley.
A Dear friend to many people and will be sadly missed by all.
The service will take place on Monday 14th October at 12.00pm at Lancaster Priory Church followed by a cremation service at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Mary's memory are for Wolfwood and will be gratefully received by Funeral Directors:
J Mason and Son,
19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD. Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019