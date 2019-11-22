Home

DIXON Mary Passed away in
Keersands Home on
Monday, 18th November 2019,
aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Albert (Bert),
dearly loved mum of
Margaret and the late Irene,
mum in law of Len and Mario,
very dear grandma of
Jacqueline, Caroline, Suzanne,
James and David,
great grandma to nine and
great great grandma to three.
Funeral service at Lancaster
and Morecambe Crematorium
to be arranged.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, for
Defying Dementia may be sent
c/o Alan M. Fawcett,
Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth. LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019
