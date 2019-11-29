|
|
|
BRADSHAW Mary Winifred
'Win' It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of
Mary Winifred Bradshaw, who passed away peacefully in hospital on 15th November 2019, aged 90.
Win was the much loved wife
of Joe and also a beloved
Mother and Grandmother.
Her Funeral service will take place at Lancaster Cathedral on
Thursday, 5th December 2019
at 1.30 pm.
Followed by a burial at
Scotforth Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ
01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019