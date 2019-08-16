|
|
|
BAXENDALE It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Martin,
who passed away in the RLI,
aged 65 years with his family by his side on Wednesday, 7th August 2019.
A dearly loved and respected husband of Janice, dad of Gary, Deborah, Michael and Fiona.
A much loved son, brother
and grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Carnforth on Friday, 30th August at 2pm,
followed by interment at
Carnforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Martin's Memory to St John's Hospice and MSA Trust c/o J N Wilson Funeral Service, 50B Market Street, Carnforth. LA5 9LB Tel. 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019