WIENER Marjorie (Madge) On Monday 3rd June 2019 peacefully at Laurel Bank Nursing Home, Madge aged 98 years. Devoted wife of the late Hans, much loved mum of John and dearest grandma and
great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please or donations for Macmillan Nurses c/o the funeral directors. Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street, Lancaster
LA1 1RX Tel (01524) 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 14, 2019
