|
|
|
HODGE Marian Passed away peacefully on
Friday 8th March 2019
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Phil.
Much loved mum of Ashley,
Angela and Jennifer.
A dearly loved grandma, sister
and mother in law.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mark's Church, Dolphinholme on Tuesday 26th March at 10.15am
prior to private committal.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be
made in memory of Marian to
St. John's Hospice, Lancaster.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Co-op Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More