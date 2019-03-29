Resources More Obituaries for Marguerita Storey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marguerita Storey

Notice STOREY Marguerita Pat, Jennifer and Susan would like to thank all family and friends for their kind messages of condolence and attendance at the

Celebration of Mum's life.

Very special thanks to the staff of Hillcroft at Carnforth for their wonderful care of Mum for the last year; we are truly grateful to you all. Thanks also to all at Unique Care for your very thoughtful care. We are also very grateful to everyone at Alan Fawcett,

Funeral Directors, their attention to detail was amazing, making the day very special. Thank you also to The Revd. Stephen Pendlebury for your kind ministrations: our heartfelt thanks to you all. Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices