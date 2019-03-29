|
SOUTH Margaret Rose On 20th March, Margaret passed away peacefully in the loving care of Silver Howe Care Home, Kendal, aged 87 years.
Formerly of Bolton-le-Sands and
Mewith House, Bentham.
Much loved wife of the late Gordon, beloved mum to
Deborah and Gaynor,
mother-in-law to
Malcolm and Mark,
Gran to Martyn and Hazel,
Claire and John, Rebecca, Victoria, Sarah and Molly
and 'Granny Great' to Kieron,
Aiden and Alexander.
The funeral service will take place at St. John the Baptist Church,
Low Bentham tomorrow
29th March at 12.00 noon,
followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
with donations, if desired, for either
South Lakeland Carers or
St. John's Church, Low Bentham
c/o Hayes & Parkinson Ltd.
Kendal, 01539 720105.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
