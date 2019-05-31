|
NIVEN (née MacDonald)
Margaret Sheila The family wishes to announce the death of Margaret Sheila, who died on 14th of May 2019, aged 87 years.
Adored wife of the late George,
Much loved mother of Meg and Janet & beloved grandmother to Andrew, Hannah,
Katriona and Emma.
Her Funeral Service
will be held at Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired can be
made to The .
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster
LA1 1XQ. Tel: 01524 64650.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 31, 2019
