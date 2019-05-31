Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Niven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Niven

Notice Condolences

Margaret Niven Notice
NIVEN (née MacDonald)
Margaret Sheila The family wishes to announce the death of Margaret Sheila, who died on 14th of May 2019, aged 87 years.

Adored wife of the late George,
Much loved mother of Meg and Janet & beloved grandmother to Andrew, Hannah,
Katriona and Emma.

Her Funeral Service
will be held at Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 2.30 p.m.

Family flowers only,
donations if desired can be
made to The .

All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster
LA1 1XQ. Tel: 01524 64650.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.