|
|
|
Newsham Margaret Aged 87 years peacefully at
Laurel Bank Nursing Home on Saturday 9th February 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Bill Newsham and dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and
much loved friend.
Funeral to be held at
Lancaster Priory Church on
Friday 1st March 2019 at 1.30pm
followed by cremation at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Alzheimers UK.
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More