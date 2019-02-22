Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:30
Lancaster Priory Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Newsham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Newsham

Notice Condolences

Margaret Newsham Notice
Newsham Margaret Aged 87 years peacefully at
Laurel Bank Nursing Home on Saturday 9th February 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Bill Newsham and dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and
much loved friend.
Funeral to be held at
Lancaster Priory Church on
Friday 1st March 2019 at 1.30pm
followed by cremation at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Alzheimers UK.
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.