Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Haston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Haston

Notice Condolences

Margaret Haston Notice
HASTON Margaret Isabelle On 6th December, peacefully at the R.L.I. Margaret aged 83 years of Kirkby Lonsdale.
Loving wife of Thomas, sister
to Jean, Kate and the late John, much loved auntie and great auntie to many.
Funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired, to North West Air Ambulance c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, Cumbria, LA7 7BQ. Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -