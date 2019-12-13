|
HASTON Margaret Isabelle On 6th December, peacefully at the R.L.I. Margaret aged 83 years of Kirkby Lonsdale.
Loving wife of Thomas, sister
to Jean, Kate and the late John, much loved auntie and great auntie to many.
Funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired, to North West Air Ambulance c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, Cumbria, LA7 7BQ. Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019