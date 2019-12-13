|
GARDNER After much suffering, passed away on 3rd December 2019.
MARGARET MARY MBE
Aged 84 years.
Beloved Wife of Alan, much loved Mother of Andrew & Kelvin, Mother in law to Joanne,
a cherished Nana & Great Nana.
The Funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd December 2019, at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 4.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Derian House Children's Hospice.
The family would like to thank
Dr Andrew Partington and
Dr Dilli Satha and all the staff at Owen Road Surgery, all the carers and community nurses.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019