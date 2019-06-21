|
BUTLER Margaret Died peacefully at
Royal Lancaster Infirmary on
Tuesday, 11th June 2019,
attended by her lifelong friend.
Deeply missed,
lovingly remembered.
Funeral service to be held at the Salvation Amy, Carnforth on Wednesday 26th June at 1.30 p.m., followed by refreshments,
then Committal at Beetham Hall Crematorium at 3.30p.m.
Light colours preferred,
family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to the Salvation Army, may be sent c/o. Alan M Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth, Lancs. LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
