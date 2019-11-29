|
|
|
BURRELL Margaret Beattie
(Margo) Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital NZ, Friday 18th October 2019, after a courageous battle, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Dennis Eales (Inglewood). Dearest mum of Debbie, & husband Roy, Granddaughter Ruby of Warrington UK and son Mark (Copenhagen). Loved Sister-in-law of Geoff (deceased) and wife Maria (Whangerie), Cynthia and Harry Van Beers (New Plymouth) and their families. A special friend to many in the UK.
'Gone but forever loved, rest in love and peace dear Margo.'
A service was held in
New Plymouth, NZ
on 30th October 2019
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019