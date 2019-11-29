Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Burrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Burrell

Notice Condolences

Margaret Burrell Notice
BURRELL Margaret Beattie
(Margo) Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital NZ, Friday 18th October 2019, after a courageous battle, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Dennis Eales (Inglewood). Dearest mum of Debbie, & husband Roy, Granddaughter Ruby of Warrington UK and son Mark (Copenhagen). Loved Sister-in-law of Geoff (deceased) and wife Maria (Whangerie), Cynthia and Harry Van Beers (New Plymouth) and their families. A special friend to many in the UK.
'Gone but forever loved, rest in love and peace dear Margo.'
A service was held in
New Plymouth, NZ
on 30th October 2019
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -