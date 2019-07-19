Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
15:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Notice

Malcolm Streeton Notice
STREETON Malcolm It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Malcolm, who died after a short illness on 16th July 2019, aged 86.

Malcolm leaves behind
daughter Wendy.

His Funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 26th July 2019 at 3.30 p.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Support.

All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street,
Lancaster,LA1 1XQ
01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 19, 2019
