|
|
|
STREETON Malcolm It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Malcolm, who died after a short illness on 16th July 2019, aged 86.
Malcolm leaves behind
daughter Wendy.
His Funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 26th July 2019 at 3.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street,
Lancaster,LA1 1XQ
01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 19, 2019