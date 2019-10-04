Home

ROBERTS Lorraine It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Lorraine who passed away on
14th September, aged 48.

A much loved mother to Leon, nana to Aaliyah-Rose &
Esmae-Poppy, sister to
Michelle, Tracy, Sharon &
the late Paul, daughter to
Lesley & Patrick.
Funeral Service will be held at
Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Monday
7th October at 11.30am.
Donations, if desired, to
Wolfwood Dog Santuary.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare ,
5 George Sreet, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ, 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019
